One dead, one injured after industrial accident in Kline Township

KLINE TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV)The Schuylkill County coroner has told Eyewitness News that one person has been killed and another injured at the scene of an industrial accident after a bucket truck collapsed in Schuylkill County Thursday.

The call came in just before 1:00pm for a ‘cherry picker’ with two people inside after it fell approximately 80 feet at a work zone on Plant Road in Kline Township.

Construction crews had been working at the site to demolish the former CoGen plant when the accident occurred.

This is a developing story. We will have much more on this story as new information becomes available.

