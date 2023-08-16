WYOMING BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Firefighters were called to action in Wyoming Borough after reports of an electrical fire.

Fire crews responded to the 900 block of Wyoming Avenue, Wyoming Borough, for a reported electrical fire just after 8:00 p.m. Thursday evening.

Details are limited at this time but there are no reported injuries from the incident.

There is no cause as to what started the fire at this time, but officials believe it was electrical in nature and crews cleared the scene shortly after being dispatched.