GILBERTON, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Firefighters responded to a house fire in Schuylkill County Thursday night.

Flames broke out at a home on Island Road in Gilberton just before midnight.

The fire started in a garage attached to the home and quickly spread to the main house. The home sustained heavy damage.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.