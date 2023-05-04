NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Thursday evening, the Nanticoke City Fire Department and others responded to a structure fire in Nanticoke.

Just before 9:00 p.m., crews were called to a reported fire on the 100 block of North Market Street at the Nanticoke DPW building.

Officials say there are no reported injuries at this time.

Eyewitness News was on the scene and saw crews putting out the embers of the blaze.

Nanticoke Fire Chief Mark Boncal said vehicles were damaged and the building is considered a total loss.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation and Eyewitness News will provide more information as it becomes available.