SUNBURY, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— First responders are on the scene of a working fire in Northumberland County that’s affecting multiple homes.

Crews are currently responding to the 1100 block of Miller Street for a house fire that has begun to affect surrounding homes. The Northumberland County Communications Center tells Eyewitness News the exact number of homes affected by the flames is unknown on their end at this time.

Images courtesy of Shawn Wood/Shawn Wood Productions Images courtesy of Shawn Wood/Shawn Wood Productions

Officials say the second-alarm house fire has brought fire departments from the surrounding area to help extinguish the blaze.

At this time there is no official word of injuries on the scene.

This is a developing story, Eyewitness News will have more on this fire as more information is made available.