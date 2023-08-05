SCOTT TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Crews are responding to a reported multi-car crash on I-81 North.

Officials say crews were dispatched just north of the Waverly exit on Interstate 81north for a multi-vehicle crash with entrapment and possible fire.

According to 511pa.com, the interstate closed as crews transported one patient to a local hospital and worked on clearing the scene. 81 North is currently down to one lane while crews clean the rest of the scene.

This is a developing story, 28/22 News will have the latest as more details are made available to us.