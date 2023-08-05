DALLAS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Crews were on the scene of an apartment building fire in Luzerne County Friday night.

Officials said crews from five local fire departments responded to the report of a fire at the Country Club Apartments in Dallas Township around 10:15 p.m.

Crews don’t know what started the fire as of Friday night but did state no one was in the apartment when the fire started.

Chief Harry Vivian with the Back Mountain Regional Fire tells 28/22 News five apartments were affected by the fire.

Chief Vivian said it took crews about 40 minutes to extinguish the blaze.

Officials say residents evacuated their apartments safely; there were no injuries at the scene.

According to first responders, the Red Cross has been called to assist those who lived in the apartment. There wasn’t a final count on how many have been affected by the fire Friday night.

A dog was found deceased on the second floor according to the chief.

There is an investigation into what caused the fire.

28/22 News will be sure to update this story as more information is made available.