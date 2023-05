LEBANON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In Lebanon County, all lanes on Interstate 81 Southbound were at a standstill for several hours.

The crash happened near Irving between the Pine Grove and Lebanon exits at the 92-mile marker.

Jonestown Pennsylvania State Police confirmed with Eyewitness News that crews arrived on scene around 6:00 p.m.

There is no word of any injuries at this time.

This is a developing story and Eyewitness News will provide more information as it becomes available.