PECKVILLE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Crews are in the process of extinguishing a house fire in Lackawanna County.

Image Courtesy of Justin Leri Image Courtesy of Justin Leri Image Courtesy of Justin Leri

Officials with the Lackawanna County Communications Center say crews were dispatched to the 500 block of Keystone Avenue, Peckville, just before noon for a reported house fire.

Several crews have been called to the scene with Blakely and Peckville taking the lead of the response.

This is a developing story, 28/22 News will have more on this story in our 6 p.m. newscast tonight.