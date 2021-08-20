Coroner called to scene of downed plane at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport

AVOCA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Emergency personnel have been dispatched for an aircraft down at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport, according to Executive Director Carl Beardsley Jr.

The Luzerne County Coroner’s Office has confirmed to Eyewitness News that they have also been called to the scene of the crash.

Crews were called to the airport around 12:40 p.m. Heavy smoke could be seen coming from an area around the airport. Many planes have been at the airport this week preparing for the 2021 Great Pocono Raceway Airshow.

There is no word on what type of plane may have crashed at this hour.

No details are known at this time as to the nature of the incident.

This is a developing story and we will have more information on it as it becomes available.