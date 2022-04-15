SHAMOKIN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews responded to a house fire in Shamokin Friday morning.

Officials say the call came in around 10:30 a.m. for a report of a house fire in the 500 block of North 1st Street.

The fire involved five homes in total and was extinguished approximately an hour later. However, the home where the fire started is destroyed.

All residents and their pets made it out safely.

According to the Shamokin City Assistant Fire Chief, three firefighters suffered minor injuries while battling the flames.

The scene is in the process of being cleared out and the investigation is still ongoing.

Eyewitness News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.