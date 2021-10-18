Crews respond to house fire in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews responded to a house fire on Birch Street in Scranton Monday afternoon.

The call for the fire came in around 12:30 p.m. Flames could be seen coming from the roof of the structure.

Heavy smoke could be seen billowing from the home. There have not been any reports of injuries.

The fire chief tells us the flames were confined to the upper floor of the three-story home and it burned away a section of the roof.

Eyewitness News is working to confirm more details about the blaze.

A resident tells Eyewitness News everyone in the home made it out safely.