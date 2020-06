DORRANCE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Crews were called out to the 3000 block of Saint Mary’s Road in Dorrance Township for a report of a garage on fire. It was reportedly a brand new home and the family just moved in last Monday.





Multiple crews were on scene and the fire was contained to the garage. Everyone got out safely and all cars were removed without damage.

The fire appeared to be above the garage and the fire marshal is investigating.