Crews respond to fire in Humboldt Industrial Park in Hazle Township

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hazle Township fire crews were originally dispatched to Polyglass USA Inc. on Oakridge Road in the Humboldt Industrial park Wednesday for a report of a fire.

When crews arrived on the scene around 10:00 a.m. the fire chief upgraded it to a commercial structure fire. Plant workers informed the chief that the fire was located in an incinerator.

Photo Courtesy: Hazle Twp. Fire & Rescue Company 141

Fire crews were able to get on to the roof and began to extinguish the fire in the incinerator and surrounding ductwork.

The crew could not use water on the material and had to use multiple dry chemical extinguishers to put the fire out. The fire was under control within 45 minutes.

There were no reports of injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.