GLEN LYON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Crews responded to Newport Street in Glen Lyon Thursday around 1:30pm for a report of a fire.

The home is located in the block between Apple and Maple Streets.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out quickly and are dousing hot spots.

Crews on the scene say the people in the home got out safely and no one was injured during the afternoon blaze.

They have not yet said what caused the fire in Luzerne County.