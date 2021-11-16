Butler Township fire deemed arson, police seeking suspect

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are looking for a man they believe was involved in a fire that broke out early Tuesday morning in Luzerne County.

According to a release from state police, 57-year-old David Carls is wanted for arson and armed robbery.

Carls is considered armed and dangerous and was last seen driving a black Jeep Cherokee with license plate PZA-787B. The license plate has a picture of a tiger on it. Anyone with information is urged to contact police.





The fire started around 6:45 a.m. in the 200 block of Trapper Springs Lane in the area of Beech Mountain Lakes.















There has been no word of injuries at this time in relation to the fire.

This is a developing story, we will have more information on it as it becomes available.