Crews respond to fire at Valenti’s Scrap Yard

EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Fire crews had to shut down a portion of Wyoming Avenue in Edwardsville Tuesday morning after a fire broke out at Valenti’s Scrap Yard.

The call came in around 8:00am for a reported fire in the scrap yard. Smoke could be seen for miles as a pile of scrap debris and cars burned on the property.

According to a fire official, it took six fire companies about 90 minutes to get the blaze under control.

No one was injured and the fire appears to be accidental.