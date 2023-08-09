TAMAQUA, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Multiple fire crews are on the scene of a metal plant fire in Schuylkill County.

The Schuylkill County Communications Center told 28/22 News multiple emergency crews responded to the call at Hart Metals in Tamaqua just before 9:00 p.m.

Crews are reportedly still on scene battling the blaze as of about 10:00 p.m. and officials report one person sustained minor injuries.

This is a developing story and 28/22 News will provide more information as it becomes available.