Crews respond to fire at Edwardsville home

EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) No one was injured as crews quickly worked to put out a fire in Luzerne County Saturday morning.





The fire was called in just after 10:30am on Vine Street in the borough. According to Chief Frank Slymock, the fire started on the first floor inside a wall and spread to the ceiling.

Everyone in the house was able to make it out safely. The home will need to be repaired due to fire and smoke damage.

There is no cause to what started the blaze at this this time.