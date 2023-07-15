HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Hanover Township Salvation Army has temporarily closed following a small electrical fire in the building.

Officials say crews were dispatched to the Salvation Army in the 700 block of Sans Souci Parkway around 10:00 a.m. for a reported structure fire.

Mike Meeker, Captain of the Hanover Township Fire Department, said his team was able to extinguish the fire within 20 minutes. He said his team had to cut through the roof of the building to access the fire.

There was minor damage to the store and Captain Meeker said they would be closed for the next day or so until they patch the roof.

Captain Meeker said the fire in the roofline was mostly likely caused by an electrical issue.