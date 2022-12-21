SHAMOKIN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Several fire departments are currently on the scene of a commercial structure fire in Northumberland County.

Dozens of firefighters were seen attempting to extinguish the flames at Oliver’s Cigar Lounge in the 100 block of Independence Street, Shamokin.

Photo Courtesy of Ho Bott News Photo Courtesy of Ho Bott News

According to the 911 Communications Center, the scene is still active as of 5:45 p.m.

Officials said several fire departments and EMS units were called to the scene.

EMS units have not transported anyone to the hospital at this time.

This is a developing story, Eyewitness News will have more info on this at a later time.

For a full live stream of the fire, head to Ho Bott News’ Facebook page.