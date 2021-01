LAUREL RUN BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A cement truck and another vehicle were involved in an accident State Route 2007, Giants Despair Road, in Lauren Run Borough.

No word has been received on potential injuries, but Eyewitness News has been told the coroner has been called to the scene.

The road has been shut down as crews work the scene, the closure begins at Quarry Road. PennDOT says the road is expected to be closed until 10 p.m. Monday night.