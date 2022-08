EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A portion of Interstate 81 was closed due to a fully engulfed car on fire Thursday afternoon.

The call came in around 2:00 p.m. for a car on fire on I-80 eastbound near mile marker 265.

Firefighter/EMT Adrianna Pane

Valley Regional Fire & Rescue responded to the scene and tell Eyewitness News everyone got out of the car and no one was hurt.

Valley Regional Fire, along with Foster Township Fire and Sugarloaf EMS were able to put the fire out quickly.