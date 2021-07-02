Crews respond to blaze in Northumberland County

KULPMONT, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) – Crews are responding to a fire in Northumberland County early Friday morning.

The fire broke out around 6:30 a.m. on the 600 block of Pine Street in Kulpmont. The home has sustained heavy damage.

There has been no reported injuries at this time. Two residents who lived in the home are reported to be ok.

The state police fire marshal has been called to the scene.

This is a developing story, we will have more information on it as it becomes available.

