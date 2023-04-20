FELL TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Crews from Lackawanna and Susquehanna County are responding to a home in Fell Township for a reported third-alarm fire.

The Lackawanna County Communication Center says crews from Lackawanna, Wayne, and Susquehanna County were dispatched to a reported garage fire in the area of 26 Brookvalley Road around 4:15 p.m.

Fell Township Fire Chief Peter Saltisiak tells Eyewitness News they believe the fire spread from the garage to a vacant home nearby.

Chief Saltisiak said the fire was knocked down before 6:00 p.m., however, crews are currently working on putting out hot spots leftover by the fire.

There were no reported injuries on the scene.

A Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal has been called to the extinguished blaze according to the Lackawanna County Communication Center.

Eyewitness News will have the latest on this story as more information is made available to us.