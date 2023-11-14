TAYLOR, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews from multiple fire houses were called to a reported crash in Taylor.

At 5:56 p.m., fire crews from Taylor and Greenwood, along with Penn Ambulance and Police crews from Talyor and Old Forge responded to the 600 block of Union Street in Taylor for a reported crash, according to public officials.

Officials report there were injuries, but they could not say how many or how severe.

Fire crews left the scene at 7:21 p.m. while police left at 7:57 p.m., according to officials.

This is a developing story and 28/22 News will provide more information as it becomes available.