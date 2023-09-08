NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many communities across our area were hit hard by the intense storms Thursday night.

One area that took a pounding, is Nanticoke.

28/22 News was outside of the Greater Nanticoke Area School District where crews have been working to repair damaged powerlines all day.

Officials say this is just one of the areas affected by Thursday night’s storms. One neighbor sent in a picture.

She was on her way to work when the storm hit and a tree fell blocking the roadway.

Numerous trees and powerlines throughout the city were taken down. Many of them have been repaired, but there are still a few closed roads and wires down.

Off of Kosciusko Street near the school, there are still a few spots without power but crews are diligently working to make repairs. The power on Main Street which was previously down has been restored, Nanticoke City Fire Chief Mark Boncal says his department and the city’s Department of Public Works were working tirelessly alongside Newport Township and Hanover Township to respond to incidents, clean up, and keep the community safe.

“Everyone that responded yesterday volunteers, career staff, police, DPW, everybody worked very hard making sure that everybody was safe. Making sure we had traffic control points set up because there were a lot of trees that were down on Main Street. They really did a fantastic job considering that in a short amount of time, we ran about 28-30 calls,” explained Chief Boncal.

It was truly a team effort to get everything cleaned up and crews are continuing to work to get the job done.