WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Mayo Striping crews were out again today painting in Wilkes-Barre.









They were taking advantage of the warm weather to stripe the parade route in Wilkes-Barre with green and put shamrocks on the 4 islands of Public Square.

The parade will start at 2:00pm on Sunday. Click Here for more information about the parade.