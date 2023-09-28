SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A large water main break late Wednesday night is to blame for several school closures and other disruptions in the Electric City.

Crews have blocked off Luzerne Street between Meridian Avenue near Turkey Hill, and South Eighth Avenue near Laundry King laundromat.

The Scranton School District tells Eyewitness News that four schools will be closed due to the water main break.

The schools are:

West Scranton High School

West Scranton Intermediate School

Charles Sumner Elementary School

Frances Willard Elementary

The 16-inch main break happened just before midnight.

28/22 News received several phone calls from residents saying they were without water.

Pennsylvania American Water crews are on the scene to make repairs.

They tell 28/22 News the break caused the road to buckle.

There is no word on how many Pennsylvania American Water customers are affected, or when water service will be restored.

28/22 News spoke with an employee at Turkey Hill who said the business was without water and unable to make fresh coffee or open their restrooms.

Pennsylvania American Water states that repairs are expected to be completed by 5:00 p.m.