Crews in Taylor work to extinguish house fire

TAYLOR, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Crews in Lackawanna County are working to extinguish a house fire.

The fire broke out at a home on Barbara Lane in Taylor just after 10:00 a.m. Friday. The garage of the home collapsed under the flames. Heavy smoke was coming from the collapsed structure.

Police are reporting that there are also live wires down in the area.

A neighbor tells Eyewitness News that two people got out of the home safe. Police were also able to rescue a pet rabbit.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

