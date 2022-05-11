HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Fire crews responded to a heavy smoke-filled apartment fire in Hanover Township Wednesday afternoon.

The fire broke out on South Mian Street in Hanover Township around 3:30 p.m. on the second floor of a five-unit apartment building.





Smoke filled the windows of the apartment building as crews fought to put out the flames.

There are no reported injuries as all 22 occupants made it out unscathed. The American Red Cross is on scene helping those displaced by the fire.

