Crews battle structure fire in Hazleton

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Fire crews were on the scene of a building fire in Hazleton Saturday evening.

According to Chief Donald Leshko from the City of Hazleton Fire Department, the fire broke out at the old American Legion building on the 300 block of West Broad Street in Hazleton at 9:30 p.m.

The chief told Eyewitness News the building has been vacant for years. He says it’s a problem property and they have responded to fires here before.

There were people inside of the building at the time of the fire but they were able to get out safely, there were no reports of injuries.