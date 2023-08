SUNBURY, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A second-alarm fire broke out in Northumberland County Saturday afternoon.

According to Northumberland County Communication Center, crews were dispatched to a working second-alarm fire in the Hamilton area of Sunbury, Saturday afternoon.

Officials state the fire started around 3:20 p.m.

Eyewitness News will keep you updated as more information becomes available to us.