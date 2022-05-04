SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A building in Scranton is left with smoke and water damage after a car fire that started in a garage, according to Scranton Deputy Fire Chief.

Scranton Fire Department was sent to the 400 block of Green Ridge Street just after 7:00 Wednesday morning for reports of a garage on fire. Scranton Deputy Fire Chief Dan Hallowich said a vehicle fire inside had spread to the rest of the building.





There are three units in the building with one being a personal garage, barbershop, and commercial garage. The garage where the fire started is a personal garage and not connected to the business garage.

Deputy Chief Hallowich said the crews faced a lot of hazards with the building itself and the contents inside, including tires.

There are no injuries reported and the Scranton Fire Marshal is on scene investigating.