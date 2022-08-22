MILTON, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two adults and an infant were taken to the hospital after crews battled a fire early Monday morning in Northumberland County.

The fire broke out around 4:00 a.m. on the 100 block of Myrtle Street in Milton.

Officials say three people – two adults and a baby – were extracted from the home. One of the adults had to be given CPR on the scene.

All three victims were taken to Geisinger Hospital and their condition is currently unknown.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story, we will have more information on it as it becomes available.