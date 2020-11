BUTLER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Fire crews rushed to extinguish a blaze that sparked in lower Luzerne County.





The call came in just before 1:30 p.m. Friday for a report of a fire in the 200 block of Avalanche Lane in Butler Township in the Beech Mountain Lakes development.

There are no reports of injuries. The rear of the home has been damaged, there is no word on how the fire started.