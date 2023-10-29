POLK TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— First responders were called to put out a fire containing ammunition Saturday afternoon.

According to Chief Billy Tippett from the Polk Township Volunteer Fire Department, crews were called to the 200 block of Turkey Ridge Road for a fire that was “popping.”

Chief Tippett told 28/22 News they arrived on the scene and saw a fire in the garage of the home. Crews said it took them about 30 minutes to get the fire under control.

No one was home at the time of the fire and no one was injured.

Officials said a neighbor called 911 after hearing loud popping noises and smoke coming from the garage.

The Red Cross was called to the scene due to smoke damage to the home.

There is no cause of fire at this time, but investigators do not believe it was suspicious.