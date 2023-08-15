SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person is injured after a light pole fell and blocked a lane of traffic in Lackawanna County.

Scranton fire officials tell 28 22 News around 8:30 a.m. Saturday morning crews were called to the Central Scranton Expressway in the area around the Harrison Avenue Bridge for a crash.

Officials say a light pole was down and blocking the right lane, crews worked to clean up the scene, and it was clear just before 10:00 a.m.

One person was injured but refused medical assistance, according to officials.