LEHMAN TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police and EMS were on the scene of a head-on crash between two cars in Lehman Township Tuesday afternoon.





Police responded to the two-car crash that occurred around 12:14 p.m. on Route 118.

One car’s front end looks to have been destroyed. The second car ended up down a ditch in some bushes due to the crash.





Crews on the scene told Eyewitness News they were surprised that both drivers walked away without sustaining major injuries.

The cause of the collision is unknown at this time.