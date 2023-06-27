EAST UNION TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crew were called to action after an East Union Township crash left two injured Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Schuylkill County Communications Center, the Sheppton-Oneida Volunteer Fire Company and West End Fire and Rescue Mahanoy were called at 2:30 p.m. to a crash at the 600 block of Main Boulevard.

Safety Officer Stephen Labuda from the Sheppton-Oneida Volunteer Fire Company told Eyewitness News they responded to the crash involving a car and pickup truck and that two were injured in the incident.

The two injured in the incident were transported to a nearby hospital, Safety Officer Labuda said, and there is no word at this time on their condition.

Officials told Eyewitness News the incident was cleared at 6:20 p.m.

This is a developing story and Eyewitness News will provide information as it becomes available.