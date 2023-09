NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews were called to a North Union Township home for a reported fire, according to officials.

The Nuremberg West End Volunteer Fire Company was called to the 700 block of Main Street in North Union Township for a house fire at 2:14 p.m. in Schuylkill County.

Officials tell 28/22 News crews worked fast to put out the fire and cleared the scene at 2:48 p.m.

No one was reported injured and the cause of the fire is not known at this time.