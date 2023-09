POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews battled a fire in Monroe County for most of Thursday.

The Monroe County Communication Center tells 28/22 News the call came in around 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning for a commercial structure fire in Pocono Township at Nation Wide Re-Marketing.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined and there is no word of injuries.

This is a developing story and 28/22 News will provide more information as it becomes available.