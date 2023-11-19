HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— An investigation is underway into what caused a late-night fire in Luzerne County.

Just before midnight, multiple crews were called to a home on the corner of 17th and Arthur streets in Hazle Township.

Images from the scene showed firefighters battling heavy flames shooting out the side of the home.

Crews remained on the scene overnight extinguishing hot spots into the early morning hours.

As of now, officials have not been available for further comment on this incident. This is a developing story, 28/22 News will update this story with the latest information as we learn more.