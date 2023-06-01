POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews in Schuylkill County were hard at work Thursday morning battling flames.

Firefighters in Pottsville fought a house fire on East Arch Street after noticing smoke while doing a truck detail.

No one was inside at the time and the fire was contained just after 8:00 a.m. Thursday morning.

No injuries were reported, and the cause is still under investigation at this time.

This is a developing story and Eyewitness News will provide more information as it becomes available.