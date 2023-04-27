HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews were on the scene of a fire in Luzerne County Thursday afternoon.

Officials on scene told Eyewitness News the fire started in the ductwork of the building on the 400 block of Jaycee Drive and they had to cut through several inches of pipe to fight the fire.

Hazle Township Fire Chief Scott Kostician tells Eyewitness News the fire originated in one of the cutting machines and traveled into the dust collection ductwork.

What started the fire is unknown at this time and corporate insurance will be investigating, according to Chief Kostician.

Chief Kostician says a firefighter was transported to a hospital for dehydration and released.

This is a developing story and Eyewitness News will provide more information as it becomes available.