HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Multiple crews were called to Hazle Township Sunday morning for a reported house fire.

On Sunrise Court, a fire was called in a little after 11:00 a.m. Sunday morning. About five crews were called to the fire that took place on private property on a private road that 28/22 News did not have access to.

The Hazle Township Fire Department Fire Chief Scott Kostician tells 28/22 News there were no injuries and that the fire was contained within 15 minutes of arriving on scene.

“The fire was in a smaller cottage-style home an older home. The fire was confined to the kitchen area. It appears electrical in nature at this point, you know, the occupants of the home were out of the building at the time of our arrival and county reported the same,” said Chief Kostican.

The fire chief also told 28/22 News there were no fire hydrants in the area, but the county is in the process of getting them installed.