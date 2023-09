PORTER TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A paraglider is counting his lucky stars after falling out of the sky in Lycoming County.

On Sunday, Police responded to reports of the crash into cornfields near Jersey Shore.

They found Joseph Souza walking out of the field with his undamaged equipment and craft, police say.

Souza reportedly lost control of his paramotor because of “sinking wind” and was not injured.