FOSTER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wednesday evening, crews rushed to a crash in Foster Township after two kids were struck by a vehicle.

Officials on scene told 28/22 News at 5:00 p.m., crews were called to the intersection of Park Street and South Street in Foster Township where two kids, ages 11 and 5, were hit by a car.

The 11-year-old kid was trapped under the car for 15 minutes before being rescued by emergency crews.

Officials said injuries did seem to be serious but both are in stable condition as they were flown to Lehigh Valley Cedar Crest in Allentown.

The driver in the incident was not reported to be injured, remained on scene, and is cooperating with authorities, officials said.

Officials say to avoid the scene as the road is closed while they investigate. There is no word when the road will be reopened.

This is a developing story and 28/22 News will provide more information as it becomes available.