SULLIVAN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Multiple crews were called to a Sullvian County hiking spot after a person was injured.

On Sunday, Fire crews from Forksville, Hillsgrove, Eagles Mere, Laporte, Williamsport, Montgomery, Loyalsock township, and Mildred were called to Worlds End State Park at 6:40 a.m. near Cottonwood Falls near Cabin Bridge Road, officials told 28/22 News.

Authorities say a specialized task force based out of Williamsport, Muncy Valley Hospital paramedics, and UPMC were also called to respond to the incident.

One injured person was reportedly taken to a nearby hospital via Life Flight and crews cleared the scene just before noon, officials said.

There is no word at this time on the condition of the injured person.

Details are limited at this time and 28/22 News will provide more information as it becomes avaliable.