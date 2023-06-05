HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Multiple crews responded to a wildfire that spread across two counties Monday.

According to Blue Ridge Hook & Ladder Fire Co. Chief Leon Clapper, around 11:00 a.m. there were multiple calls for fires on Route 33.

Chief Clapper stated the first fire was between Interstate 80 and Snydersville in Monroe County. Then from Snydersville, there were multiple fires along Route 33 going up to the Leighton exit. The fire continued to spread by Route 33 near the Northampton County line then on into Northampton County.

At this time Clapper says there were at least 12 wildfires with dozens and dozens of fire companies responding.

DCNR, Wildlife & Game Commissions, and The National Park Service are involved because it’s on the Appalachian Trail and a bird sanctuary.